2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee named NEMPA’s Official Winter Vehicle of New England

FCA US LLC vehicles earned top honors at the seventh annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition with the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee being named the Official Winter Vehicle of New England. The 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and 2017 Dodge Charger won in their respective categories.

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. A refined exterior design — complete with available bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lamps (DRL) — provides a premium appearance.

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee faced tough competition, but ultimately was named NEMPA’s Official Winter Vehicle of New England due to its ability to go anywhere, selection of engine choices and its ‘just-right’ size,” said John Paul, NEMPA president. “The Grand Cherokee is no stranger to winning the coveted NEMPA winter vehicle award, having won several times in the past five years.”

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers best-in-class fuel economy – courtesy of a 3.0-liter clean EcoDiesel engine and 8-speed transmission, legendary Jeep capability, world-class craftsmanship, benchmark on-road refinement and advanced safety and technology features.

Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4×4 systems, Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,400 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1.

2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Named Best in Class — Compact Affordable SUV/Crossover

The 2017 Jeep Cherokee completely redefines the mid-size SUV segment, delivering legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, superior on-road ride and handling, world-class craftsmanship, clever functionality and versatility, more than 70 available safety and security features and advanced user-friendly technology.

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk offers more popular, premium options that are standard at a value that is impossible to ignore with heated and ventilated front seats covered in Nappa leather, power eight-way driver seat, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, Keyless Enter ‘n Go, remote start system, universal garage door opener and much more.

“The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk was able to conquer everything this past winter. NEMPA members had confidence both on and off the road behind the wheel of the Trailhawk, many thinking it was the perfect all-around vehicle for New England,” said Paul.

The Jeep Cherokee stands out against competitors with unmatched off-road capability while not sacrificing on-road ride and handling, comfort or segment-leading features.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Named Best in Class — Minivan/People Mover

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017, earned the top honor in the minivan category as awarded by members of NEMPA.

“This is the first time a non-all-wheel-drive vehicle has won this category,” said Paul. “NEMPA members loved the versatility, seating, comfort and technology,”

As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US has transformed the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment – including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

2017 Dodge Charger Named Affordable All-wheel-drive Sedan

The world’s only four-door muscle car, the 2017 Dodge Charger builds on the Dodge brand’s promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

“With another return visit to the podium, the Dodge Charger is a fun four-door all-wheel-drive (AWD) sedan with hulking good looks and features our members liked, including a user-friendly touchscreen, full complement of safety features and for those who desire it, a 707-horsepower Hellcat model,” said Paul.

Dodge Charger SE AWD and SXT AWD models include the segment’s most technologically advanced AWD system with a segment-exclusive active transfer case and front-axle-disconnect system to improve real-world fuel economy.

