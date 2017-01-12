2017 Honda Civic wins Kelley Blue Book “Best Auto Tech” Award

The 2017 Honda Civic was awarded the 2017 Kelley Blue Book Best Auto Tech Award by the expert team of editors and evaluators at KBB.com. The Civic’s available touchscreen Display Audio interface, featuring Apple CarPlay™1 and Android Auto™2 compatibility, and Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver assistive technologies were prominent in helping the model win the award that honors the vehicle with the most advanced infotainment, convenience and active safety features at a great value to car buyers.

1 Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

2 Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc.

