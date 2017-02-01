2017 Holden Commodore is here

Holden has saved the best until last for its final year of locally produced Commodore, combining high-tech features with exceptional customer value and the dynamic performance Commodore has built its reputation on over the past 38 years.

Holden Director – Communications, Sean Poppitt, said the 2017 Commodore honoured the attributes that have elevated it to be one of Australia’s most loved cars, whilst hinting at the exciting, technology focus the next-generation will offer.

“Commodore has always stood for leading driving dynamics, exceptional customer value and a striking road presence, and the 2017 Commodore is a perfect example of that,” said Mr. Poppitt.

“Not only have we added some great styling enhancements like black accents and some stunning new colours, we’ve also dialed up the technology offering with head-up display and satellite navigation available on SV6 models.”

Adding to cosmetic enhancements, Holden has introduced three new colours to the 2017 Commodore range, including Light My Fire (orange), Spitfire Green and Son of a Gun Grey, giving customers looking for a collectable final model year vehicle another tough decision to make.

The Commodore range has been simplified for 2017 with manual transmission reserved for V8 sports sedans and utes, whilst SS-V models and Calais Sportwagon are no longer available.

As with all Holden vehicles, Commodore also promises exceptional customer value beyond the point of purchase thanks to Holden’s leading Lifetime Capped Price Servicing program, as well as financial assistance from Holden Financial Services.

With high demand expected, customers are encouraged to order any personally configured MY17 Commodore vehicles via their local Holden dealer before April 2017, with all vehicles ordered after that being subject to availability.

2017 Holden Commodore upgrades

Calais

Satellite Navigation

Calais V

New 19” alloy wheel finish

Electrochromatic mirror

Jet black interior

Calais lettering on rear doors

New “V” sill plates

SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather

SV6

Head-Up Display

Satellite Navigation

Black accent 18” alloy wheels

SS

Head-Up Display

Satellite Navigation

19” alloy wheels

SS-V Redline

Black grille, fender vents, mirror scalps and DRL surrounds

Black lip spoiler (Sedan only)

New “V” sill plates

Jade black applique on instrument panel/steering wheel

Black sports bar (Ute only)

Caprice V

SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather

Exterior colour selection

Heron White

Phantom Black*

Nitrate Silver*

Red Hot

Regal Peacock Green*

Slipstream Blue*

NEW Spitfire Green*

NEW Light My Fire*

NEW Son of a Gun Grey*

* premium paint option – $550

2017 Holden Commodore Line Up

Evoke

Sedan AT

Sportwagon AT

Ute AT

SV6

Sedan AT

Sportwagon AT

Ute AT

SS

Sedan MT

Sedan AT

Sportwagon AT

Ute MT

Ute AT

SS-V Redline

Sedan MT

Sedan AT

Sportwagon AT

Ute MT

Ute AT

Calais

Sedan V6 AT

Calais V

Sedan V6 AT

Sedan V8 AT

Sportwagon V6 AT

Sportwagon V8 AT

Caprice V

LWB Sedan V8 AT

To stay up to date with Holden news, connect with Holden:

Holden Media Site

Facebook: www.facebook.com/holdenaustralia

YouTube: www.youtube.com/holdenaustralia

Twitter: www.twitter.com/holden_aus

Instagram: @HoldenAustralia

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.