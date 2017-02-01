2017 Holden Commodore is here

Holden has saved the best until last for its final year of locally produced Commodore, combining high-tech features with exceptional customer value and the dynamic performance Commodore has built its reputation on over the past 38 years.
Holden Director – Communications, Sean Poppitt, said the 2017 Commodore honoured the attributes that have elevated it to be one of Australia’s most loved cars, whilst hinting at the exciting, technology focus the next-generation will offer.
“Commodore has always stood for leading driving dynamics, exceptional customer value and a striking road presence, and the 2017 Commodore is a perfect example of that,” said Mr. Poppitt.
“Not only have we added some great styling enhancements like black accents and some stunning new colours, we’ve also dialed up the technology offering with head-up display and satellite navigation available on SV6 models.”
Adding to cosmetic enhancements, Holden has introduced three new colours to the 2017 Commodore range, including Light My Fire (orange), Spitfire Green and Son of a Gun Grey, giving customers looking for a collectable final model year vehicle another tough decision to make.
The Commodore range has been simplified for 2017 with manual transmission reserved for V8 sports sedans and utes, whilst SS-V models and Calais Sportwagon are no longer available.
As with all Holden vehicles, Commodore also promises exceptional customer value beyond the point of purchase thanks to Holden’s leading Lifetime Capped Price Servicing program, as well as financial assistance from Holden Financial Services.
With high demand expected, customers are encouraged to order any personally configured MY17 Commodore vehicles via their local Holden dealer before April 2017, with all vehicles ordered after that being subject to availability.
2017 Holden Commodore upgrades
Calais
- Satellite Navigation
Calais V
- New 19” alloy wheel finish
- Electrochromatic mirror
- Jet black interior
- Calais lettering on rear doors
- New “V” sill plates
- SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather
SV6
- Head-Up Display
- Satellite Navigation
- Black accent 18” alloy wheels
SS
- Head-Up Display
- Satellite Navigation
- 19” alloy wheels
SS-V Redline
- Black grille, fender vents, mirror scalps and DRL surrounds
- Black lip spoiler (Sedan only)
- New “V” sill plates
- Jade black applique on instrument panel/steering wheel
- Black sports bar (Ute only)
Caprice V
- SS-V Redline steering wheel with perforated leather
Exterior colour selection
- Heron White
- Phantom Black*
- Nitrate Silver*
- Red Hot
- Regal Peacock Green*
- Slipstream Blue*
- NEW Spitfire Green*
- NEW Light My Fire*
- NEW Son of a Gun Grey*
* premium paint option – $550
2017 Holden Commodore Line Up
Evoke
Sedan AT
Sportwagon AT
Ute AT
SV6
Sedan AT
Sportwagon AT
Ute AT
SS
Sedan MT
Sedan AT
Sportwagon AT
Ute MT
Ute AT
SS-V Redline
Sedan MT
Sedan AT
Sportwagon AT
Ute MT
Ute AT
Calais
Sedan V6 AT
Calais V
Sedan V6 AT
Sedan V8 AT
Sportwagon V6 AT
Sportwagon V8 AT
Caprice V
LWB Sedan V8 AT
To stay up to date with Holden news, connect with Holden:
Holden Media Site
Facebook: www.facebook.com/holdenaustralia
YouTube: www.youtube.com/holdenaustralia
Twitter: www.twitter.com/holden_aus
Instagram: @HoldenAustralia