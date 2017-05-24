2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid wins top honor as overall ‘Best Family Car’ from the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association

FCA US vehicles received several honors at the annual Family Car Challenge hosted by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association (GAAMA). The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was honored with overall Best Family Car and Best Technology Family Car, while the Chrysler Pacifica was named Best Three-row Family Car. The 2017 Ram 1500 won accolades as the Best Family Pickup Truck, the second year in a row it has received this honor.

GAAMA members evaluated various manufacturers’ vehicles, spanning several family-oriented categories. Journalists scored vehicles after driving scenic routes at the Lake Lanier Islands Resort and Conference Center in Buford, Georgia.

“GAAMA works hard at this event to evaluate a variety of vehicles for family friendliness and functionality,” said Christopher Lawrence, GAAMA President and CEO of AutoAcademics. “Our members were thoroughly impressed by the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. Today’s busy families need a vehicle that can help make their lives easier, and the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid deliver that by offering versatility, functionality, technology and unsurpassed fuel economy. And for a do-it-all family vehicle, the 2017 Ram 1500 delivers with a full array of family-friendly features, clever storage solutions, excellent ride and handling, and impressive power. And I can’t fail to mention that it sounds great, too!”

FCA US vehicles receiving awards at the GAAMA Family Car Challenge were:

Chrysler Brand

Overall Best Family Car: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Best Three-row Car: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Best Technology: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Ram Brand

Best Family Pickup Truck: 2017 Ram 1500

All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of the year.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

