2016 Nissan Maxima named top large car in J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Tech Experience (TXI) Study

The 2016 Nissan Maxima is the highest-ranked large car in the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study℠. This inaugural study is designed to measure a vehicle owner’s experience over a 90 day period using and interacting with the “driver-centric vehicle technology,” according to J.D. Power. The award was presented this week during the CES trade-show in Las Vegas.

The TXI Study focuses heavily on technologies such as collision protection; comfort and convenience; driving assistance; entertainment and connectivity; navigation; and smartphone mirroring. While vehicles today offer a wide variety of these technologies, “collision avoidance technologies have the highest usage and the highest overall satisfaction. Additionally, they are the technologies owners most want in their next vehicle,” according to the study.

The Nissan Maxima offers an extensive range of available safety, security and driving aids, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW). These features are standard on Maxima SL, SR and Platinum grades. Maxima also offers an available Driver Attention Alert (DAA) system, which learns each individual driver’s steering patterns6 and helps alert the driver when drowsy or inattentive driving is detected (Maxima Platinum only).

“Maxima is the flagship of the Nissan sedan lineup, with standard 8.0-inch display and standard NissanConnect with Navigation, with intuitive smartphone-like gestures such as swiping and pinch-to-zoom,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Strategy and Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. (NNA). “Nissan places usability, as well as safety and security of vehicle owners and their passengers as a top priority, and this award certainly reflects that mindset. Thank you to J.D. Power for this recognition.”

