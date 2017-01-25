2016: Another good year for Audi Hungaria

AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt. had a successful year 2016 with 1,926,638 engines and 122,975 automobiles produced. With these good levels of production, Audi Hungaria operated at a very stable level in 2016 and is a key mainstay of the Audi Group. Premium is a guiding principle in Győr: In March, the Audi TT RS received the “Innovation of the Year” award. Its engine, the 2.5 liter TFSI five cylinder engine with 400 horsepower, won the “International Engine of the Year” prize for the seventh time in 2016. At present, 11,631 people are employed at Audi Hungaria.

“In 2016, we continued to systematically pursue the goal of ‘Productivity, Stability and Innovation,’ and despite numerous challenges such as new vehicle and engine ramp‑ups, we had a successful year with a good production volume. I am delighted not only about great milestones, but also to have started series production of new models such as the Audi TT RS. Another highlight was the production of the 30‑millionth engine and the one‑millionth automobile,” stated Peter Kössler, Chief Executive of Audi Hungaria. “At Audi Hungaria, we have taken numerous new and innovative measures that will facilitate smart production in the future. The company’s future prospects are excellent, and I continue to count on the commitment and loyalty of our employees,” continued Kössler.

In the production of engines last year, 1,461,618units were four‑cylinder gasoline and diesel engines and 9,113 were five‑cylinder gasoline engines. In addition, 418,207 sic‑cylinder engines and 37,700 eight and ten‑cylinder engines were produced.

In 2016, Audi Hungaria produced six different gasoline engines and five different diesel engines with from 63 kW (86 horsepower) to 449 kW (610 hp). The Győrer engine plant supplies 30 car plants of the Volkswagen Group on three continents.

A total of 122,975 automobiles were produced, including 21,562 Audi TT Coupes, 5,324 TT Roadsters, 81,060 of the Audi A3 Sedan and 15,029 of the Audi A3 Cabriolet. The RS models, of which 1,091 were produced, as well as the new Audi A3 Sedan and the Audi A3 Cabriolet, debuted in 2016.

Electric mobility has arrived at Audi Hungaria. As of 2018, electric motors will be produced in Győr for the electric vehicles of the Audi‑Group, thus adding electric motors to the current range of combustion engines. A competence center has already been established and preparations are being made for future series production.

An additional car model will be produced at Audi Hungaria in the future, the Audi Q3, for which a new body shop is being built.The first equipment will be installed in early March 2017, and a total of approximately 700 robots will ultimately be installed there.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.