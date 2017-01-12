2016 Alfa Romeo 4C wins inaugural “Buyer’s Choice Award for Best Sports Car”

The 2016 Alfa Romeo 4C won the inaugural 2017 Autobytel “Buyer’s Choice” award for “Best Sports Car,” as more sports car buyers shopped for the Alfa Romeo 4C on Autobytel.com and submitted a dealer contact form than any other vehicle in that category.

The Alfa Romeo 4C name recalls the brand’s great sporting tradition: The award-winning 4C Coupe and Spider continue this tradition with the innovative all-aluminum 1750 cc turbocharged direct injection, dual intercooler four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 136 horsepower-per-liter. With seating for two and the soundtrack of an Italian performance-tuned engine and exhaust, the Alfa Romeo 4C is among the most exhilarating experiences in motoring – and represents the very core of Alfa Romeo’s DNA and heritage.

The 4C beat out nine other sports car finalists, including Acura NSX, Audi R8, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Camaro SS, Ford Mustang, Jaguar F-TYPE, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Porsche Cayman and Scion FR-S.

The newly minted Autobytel Buyer’s Choice Award covers multiple vehicle sub-categories, each reflecting leadership in both Autobytel.com site search traffic and dealer lead generation. This award is derived from data collected from October 2015 to October 2016.

“After analyzing the data from the past year, it is clear to us that car buyers are most interested in quality, reliability, design, safety and performance,” said Joni Gray, Autobytel’s editor-in-chief. “These are some of the most innovative and beautiful vehicles on the market today. Each one resonates with the current trends in technology, safety and family-friendly features that win the hearts and pocketbooks of American car buyers. Congratulations to each of the carmakers for this accomplishment.”

The Autobytel Buyer’s Choice Award is especially significant given the fact that roughly 8 million consumers visit Autobytel properties each month to research their next vehicle purchase. Last year, the company delivered more than 9 million leads to its industry partners and well over 60 million leads to its industry partners since 1995. According to IHS Automotive, consumers submitting leads via the Autobytel network accounted for over 2.5 million new retail sales from 2011 – 2015, representing an average of roughly 4 percent of all U.S. light vehicle new retail sales.

With racing heritage, Italian style and advanced technologies, Alfa Romeo vehicles have always been one of the most desired among collectors and enthusiasts.

