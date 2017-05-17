As No. 1 in Green Certification of SUV, Chery Tiggo 7 won C-ECAP

On April 27, 2017, China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) announced the evaluation results of the latest batch of vehicles of “C-ECAP” for 2017, and Chery Tiggo 7 won the C-ECAP gold medal evaluation with a high score of 81.31, becoming “No. 1 in Green Certification of SUV”. Leading the green by high quality strength, Chery has shown its forward-looking strategic layout for sustainable development to the best effect.

As the most authoritative evaluation institution of the Chinese automobile industry, C-ECAP (China Eco-car Evaluation Rules) gives a comprehensive evaluation to automobile products in three aspects “Healthful, Energy Saving and Environmental Protection” besides safety, being an award with a high “gold content” in the field of automobile ecological development. With the continuously upgrading of consumption structure, C-ECAP will become an important reference for judging a vehicle’s quality. In the evaluation, Tiggo 7 has passed the comprehensive test in five indicators, namely, general fuel consumption, exhaust emissions, internal air quality, internal noise and hazardous substances, and won the gold medal in comprehensive assessment. Thus, it has consolidated its excellent quality again.

Ultra-high Thermal Efficiency Engine Drives a Lightweight Body

With the advanced technology, Tiggo 7’s “low fuel consumption” is superior to those of the same level products. The vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of “world-class power” 1.5T turbo engine. The engine has the maximum power of 112 kw and thermal efficiency of 37.1%, ranking first in the Chinese brands engines. Thanks to the advanced T1X platform, the lightweight body 100-200kg lighter than the same level of products together with several high-tech fuel-efficient technologies has led to Tiggo 7’s excellent fuel economy. In “exhaust emissions”, Tiggo 7 passed the “C-ECAP” evaluation with a full score, so, its international leading exhaust post-treatment system has become the new standard of energy-saving and emission reduction with its “low emissions” advantage.

The Green Cockpit Is Healthful, Comfortable and Quiet

In “car air quality”, Tiggo 7 also has an extraordinary performance. Chery has banned all kinds of carcinogenic materials such as asbestos, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, etc, and chosen “low odor and low emission” materials; it has been equipped with an automatic air conditioner with an efficient filtering function, able to purify the air inside the car in real time to ensure a healthful environment in the car. At the same time, Chery has set up a professional “gold nose” engineer team to deal with the problem of lack of precision measurement of the smell. As a result of the “golden noses’” careful countermeasures to the smell of the 7300-plus parts, the car has got a high level of overall performance in air quality, able to guarantee the “green breathing” for its users.

In addition, in “car inside noise control”, Tiggo 7 has shown its outstanding strength in NVH. Chery has a NVH development laboratory with the greatest investment and most complete industrial functions and scale in China, and with a sophisticated automobile NVH development process, which can offer a strong guarantee for Tiggo 7’s comfortable and quiet space comparable to products of joint venture corporations.

Truthfulness to Its Promise Leads to Its Consummate Quality

In addition to its outstanding performance in the fields of “health, energy saving, and environmental friendly” of C-ECAP, Tiggo 7 is also excellent in the field of “safety”. In October 2016, Tiggo 7 received the world’s first public safety crash test of “serial rear-end collision of three cars”, and the test result was much better than the regulatory standards. Especially in quality reliability, that of Chery’s 3MIS IPTV is only 20, far better than the 30 of the mainstream joint venture brands.

Tiggo 7’s “gold medal ecological evaluation” is the manifestation of its achievements in leading “green manufacturing”. Tiggo 7 is using its accumulation of sophisticated technology to build up a fine quality car life for consumers. In the past 20 years, Chery kept independent innovation, adhered to its philosophy of “being safer, more energy efficient, and more environment friendly,” was guided by the concept of “Customer First”, continued its forward development and quality improvement, and strove to design and manufacture green, reliable and smart products. In future, Chery will also work out more energy-saving and environment-friendly products, not only to create a “green travel” approach, but also make contributions to promoting “Made in China” to become a green industry in environment protection and low-carbon consumption.

