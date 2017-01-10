Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly January 2017

January 10, 2017

  • Dinesh Paliwal, Chief Executive, Harman
  • Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General, ACEA
  • Pierre Lahutte, Iveco Brand President and Member of the Group Executive Council, CNH Industrial
  • David Barzilai, Chairman and Co-Founder, Karamba
  • Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, US Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford
  • Andreas Becker, Chief Executive, STS Acoustics
  • Charles Chesborough, Executive Director, Strategy & Research and Senior Economist, OESA
  • Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research
  • José Viegas, Secretary General, International Transport Forum (ITF)
  • Wong Shaw Voon, Chairman, ASEAN NCAP
  • Renai Moothilal, Executive Director, South Africa’s National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)

Also in this issue:

  •  What does 2017 hold in store for the global auto industry?
  • COMMENT: OPEC rediscovers its teeth
  • COMMENT: Why the Fed’s rate rise matters for the N. American truck market
  • COMMENT: Auto industry perplexed as Italy ‘no’ adds to Eurozone jitters
  • 3D printing ‘a natural fit’ for luxury interior production
  • Opel’s silence speaks volumes in production update
  • Daimler trucks Mexico plays the long game
  • EC calls Member States to task in defeat device debacle
  • AEB gentlemen’s agreement lands NHTSA in court
  • From blame to support: Vision Zero calls for attitude shift

