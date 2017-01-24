Wireless charging standard soon set with circular coil design

Michael Nash takes a look at the implications of a new standard for wireless charging technology

Charging an electric vehicle (EV) isn’t just as simple as rocking up to a station and plugging in. Most public stations require the swipe of an identification card before being used, which must be acquired from the charging station provider. Furthermore, the charging equipment varies from station to station, and so EV drivers must plan ahead to ensure the charge point is compatible with their vehicle.

Wireless charging could rid the EV owner of these problems, and the establishment of new global standard could soon change the face of the automotive industry altogether….