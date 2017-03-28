Wider EV acceptance ‘on the rise’ as consumer choice changes

Statistics from a new report show that an increasing number of consumers are looking at purchasing electric vehicles, observes Michael Nash

According to a recent report by management consulting company McKinsey, global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have grown from fewer than 6,000 units in 2010 to over 400,000 units through the first three quarters of 2016. It suggests that all OEMs now consider e-mobility as essential to achieving compliance with emission and fuel economy mandates, and that consumer acceptance of the technology is improving considerably….