Home > Analysis > Wave of 5G collaborations to fire up connected car evolution

Wave of 5G collaborations to fire up connected car evolution

January 18, 2017

Vehicle manufacturers are teaming up with telecommunications providers to develop 5G network technology for the automotive industry, writes Michael Nash

If the Internet connection struggles on a desktop computer or mobile phone the consequences are minimal. Worst case scenario could be losing some work or getting cut off from a social call. But in a vehicle that has a string of advanced safety features, each of which are reliant on wireless communication, a loss of connection could prove fatal….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017