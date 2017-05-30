Wabash overcomes underride challenges with HSS

Engineers needed to prevent passenger compartment intrusion in a way that did not add weight or costs. For Wabash, high-strength steel was the natural choice, writes Megan Lampinen

Car and truck collisions are never a good combination, especially when the collision involves a small, light vehicle going partly under the larger one. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that underride occurs in about half of the fatal crashes between cars and trucks in the US. However, new developments could make a serious dent in the casualty statistics….