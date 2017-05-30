Wabash overcomes underride challenges with HSS

Car and truck collisions are never a good combination, especially when the collision involves a small, light vehicle going partly under the larger one. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) estimates that underride occurs in about half of the fatal crashes between cars and trucks in the US. However, new developments could make a serious dent in the casualty statistics….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing