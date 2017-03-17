Volvo Cars seeks answers to ‘tough questions’ on autonomy

As Volvo ramps up for its autonomous driving campaign, Henrik Green tells Freddie Holmes there are a number of tricky topics that need careful consideration

Volvo is making a concerted effort in the field of autonomous driving, with the aim of no one being seriously injured or killed in a new Volvo by 2020.

The S90 saloon – which in February 2017 received the highest Euro NCAP safety rating possible – comes fitted with a smorgasbord of active safety equipment as standard. Included is its answer to Tesla’s Autopilot, which allows for hands-free, feet off driving at speeds of up to 80mph, albeit under the watchful eye of the driver. The new XC60, recently unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March, features IntelliSafe, a raft of active safety technologies such as lane-keep assist and automatic braking. Modified XC90 SUVs are currently being used as autonomous test vehicles as part of the Drive Me scheme, in which members of the public will get behind the wheel.

With Volvo’s R&D head Peter Mertens moving to pastures new at Audi in November 2016, Henrik Green stepped up to the role of Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Only a few months into his new role at Volvo, a company he has been with since 1996, Green discussed with Automotive World some the key challenges autonomous vehicles face today….