Volkswagen, Skoda and Tata trio cooperation marks ‘landmark decision’

A new agreement sees joint cooperation between Volkswagen, Skoda and Tata, writes Michael Nash

Following a tough period of falling sales, Tata Motors has teamed up with Volkswagen and Skoda in the hope of reinforcing its market position. At a closed event held in Wolfsburg, Germany, the Chief Executives of the respective companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for long-term strategic cooperation.

Each has agreed to work together on exploring possibilities for a strategic alliance in India, the focus of which will be on the development of vehicle components and concepts, with the promise of bundling together expertise and knowledge….