Between AI-based voice control and gesture control for in-car applications, is the future of holography as unnecessary as it is intangible? asks Cat Dow

BMW impressed crowds once again this year at CES. When not navigating the autonomous car to “pick up Grandma’s favourite chocolates” – ordered mid-journey to collect en-route to the destination – its holographic switchgear emitted a physical, almost magical, response to the user’s fingertip….