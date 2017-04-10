Virtual simulation design could ‘totally replace’ prototyping, say suppliers

Michael Nash talks to suppliers of simulation tools about the future impact of physical prototyping during vehicle design

Computer aided engineering (CAE) and the use of simulation in vehicle design processes has been growing across the automotive industry in recent years. Both OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have saved money by reducing the amount of materials and manual labour time spent to build physical prototypes.

Simulation has also allowed for a reduction in the time it takes from sketching an initial vehicle design to bringing it to market. Today, engineers have the ability to continuously repeat tests on almost all aspects of vehicle design, from aerodynamics to engine performance. This allows them to constantly tweak and refine the design without having to run lengthy, arduous and usually costly tests in wind tunnels, for example….