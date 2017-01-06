Virtual reality promises revamp from sales to shop floor

STRIVR CEO Derek Belch talks to Megan Lampinen about the scope for VR applications in the automotive industry

BMW is betting big on augmented and virtual reality to help sell vehicles and make the whole purchasing process more convenient and enjoyable. New partnerships and strategic investments are positioning the company at the vanguard of what promises to become a key part of the retail revolution.

The i brand has just begun offering Tango, Google’s smartphone augmented reality (AR) technology, to help i3 and i8 shoppers experience the products with 3-D imagery. A pilot is taking place at the US but the potential for such an interactive experience is vast. “Augmented reality has such huge potential for retail, we’re just getting started,” commented Eric Johnsen, Head of Business Development for Augmented Reality at Google.

For virtual reality (VR) expertise, BMW is working with California start-up STRIVR. BMW i Ventures has made a unspecified ‘strategic investment’ in the company, which has been using its VR technology to train athletes. STRIVR Co-founder and Chief Executive Derek Belch sees considerable scope for application in the automotive industry….