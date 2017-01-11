Velodyne’s new LiDAR sensor design offers massive potential in miniature form

Anand Gopalan, Velodyne's Vice President of R&D, speaks to Megan Lampinen about advances that promise smaller, cheaper, more reliable sensors

Velodyne LiDAR has been building a name for itself in the emerging field of Light, Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology for self-driving vehicles. Just as its first wave of sensors begins to make its way out into the world, a new design for a solid-state LiDAR sensor opens up fresh possibilities for designers and a possible rewriting of autonomous timelines….