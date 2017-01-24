Home > Analysis > Vehicle sophistication secures industry spot in innovation rankings

Vehicle sophistication secures industry spot in innovation rankings

January 24, 2017

Clarivate Analytics, formerly the intellectual property and science business of Thomson Reuters, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the trends and companies driving patent activity in the automotive sector.

Automotive companies remain among the world’s leading innovators and featured prominently once again the Top 100 Global Innovators list. Compiled annually by Clarivate Analytics, formerly the intellectual property and science business of Thomson Reuters, the list reflects the leading companies in terms of patent volume, patent filing success, global patent reach and patent/invention influence….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

