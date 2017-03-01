Vehicle-to-pedestrian connectivity a ‘vital piece of the safety puzzle’

Michael Nash takes a look into the potential for using connected car technology to lower the risk of colliding with pedestrians

Connecting the car to numerous devices is a growing area of interest in the automotive industry. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity could provide a variety of different benefits, from allowing drivers to avoid traffic jams and red lights to helping identify parking spaces.

In the hope of improving the safety of the general public, some companies have been delving into vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) technology. This could significantly lower the chances of a connected vehicle colliding with cyclist or a pedestrian crossing the road, for example….