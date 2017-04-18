Vehicle paint options influenced by art, science and fashion

When it comes to colour, staying on trend in the automotive sector requires suppliers to pay close attention to everything from electrification, to consumer electronics, to fashion. By Xavier Boucherat

Every year, BASF’s coatings division hosts its automotive colour trends show, in which the supplier showcases new colours, along with its own understanding of current trends and the drivers behind them. The 2016 show featured a collection of 65 colours, exploring themes such as self-expression, and public fascination with digital technologies.

Chris Toomey is Senior Vice President for Coatings Solutions at BASF North America. He began by underlining that colour remains a fundamental way for OEMs to move vehicles from the dealer forecourt to the road.

What are some of the key trends affecting the way you approach doing business with OEMs?…