The new mascot serves as an attention grabber, but will it attract tomorrow's drivers? TMAF tells Megan Lampinen how it could help the image movement reach the next level of awareness

The US trucking industry has adopted a mascot, as yet unnamed, to assist in its image education outreach efforts. American Truck Associations’ Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) campaign launched three and a half years ago with the goal of projecting a positive image and stronger connection with policymakers and the general public….