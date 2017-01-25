US headlight testing driving up standards

The majority of US drivers spend most of their time driving in daylight hours, and yet around 50% of road traffic incidents take place at night. Night-time visibility remains essential for automotive safety, and in March 2016, the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released the results of its first-ever headlight evaluation programme.
The results did not amount to high praise. 31 mid-size vehicles were tested, with each model using its best available headlight option. Only one …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing