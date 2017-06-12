US freight data for May: positive (for now…)

Oliver Dixon examines DAT Solutions data for May 2017

Recent data published by DAT Solutions concerning North American freight rates and capacity points to a tightening of capacity across dry van, flatbed and reefer freight categories.

DAT data is sourced both from the company’s Load Boards – which placed 82 million loads during 2016 – and its Rateview system, which offers an effective real time tracking system for spot freight rates….