US EPA analysis predicts increase in gasoline powertrain efficiency

Michael Nash takes a look at the future prospects for internal combustion engines (ICEs) in light of increasingly tough emissions and efficiency requirements

Powertrain engineers are currently in the middle of performing a continuous juggling act as they develop technologies with the aim of meeting increasingly stringent fuel economy and emissions standards. While some believe that a certain level of electrification is necessary, others are adamant that the standards can mostly be met with advanced but existing internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies, like gasoline direct injection (GDI)….