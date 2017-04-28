US EPA analysis predicts increase in gasoline powertrain efficiency

Powertrain engineers are currently in the middle of performing a continuous juggling act as they develop technologies with the aim of meeting increasingly stringent fuel economy and emissions standards. While some believe that a certain level of electrification is necessary, others are adamant that the standards can mostly be met with advanced but existing internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies, like gasoline direct injection (GDI)….
