Urban mobility encompasses both ‘intelligent mechanical systems and autonomous driving’

Michael Nash talks to ZF’s Torsten Gollewski about urban transport solutions for both passengers and cargo

Zukunft Ventures – a ZF subsidiary that invests in companies that are developing innovative mobility technologies – has recently announced a joint venture (JV) with e.GO Mobile – a company that specialises in small electric cars for urban use. The JV is called e.Go Moove, and will be headquartered in Aachen, Germany. Its main goal is to develop, produce and sell autonomous cars and cargo movers.

ZF will make its electrified driveline technology available for the JV as well as its chassis, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and sensor fusion technologies. This includes ZF ProAI – the supercomputing control box that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to produce algorithms for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication….