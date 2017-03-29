UAW vs Canton: marches and letters aside, Nissan not willing to talk

Union supporters are pushing hard at Nissan's Mississippi plant, but company management say the level of worker interest remains too low to merit discussions. By Megan Lampinen

The UAW may have attracted some big-name support for its recent rally in Mississippi, but it is not making much headway with Nissan. The union has long struggled to gain a solid foothold in the southern US and a win at Nissan’s Canton plant could open the door for further gains. However, Nissan says its workers are not interested and neither is its management….