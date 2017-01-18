Trump’s tweets rewriting news cycles

The timing and content of GM's latest production investment announcement suggests a strong influence of Trump's tendency to tweet, writes Megan Lampinen

General Motors’ announcement of US$1bn in fresh US production investment has sparked a round of industry debate, but one centred less on domestic production commitments and more on political influence. GM has dangled the investment news, with a vague promise of details to come, just days ahead of the inauguration of the US President-elect Donald Trump. The announcement follows close on the heels of investment commitments from Ford and FCA….