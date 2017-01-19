Triple bonus: plastics to permit electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving

Michael Nash talks to suppliers about the growing use of plastic in the electric vehicle segment, as well as its ability to offset the weight of tech in autonomous vehicles

Getting rid of a few pounds can prove tricky, yet lightweighting remains a key strategy for OEMs. Plastics are just one of the many materials that can help shed weight from vehicles, and various types are finding their way into gasoline and diesel models as OEMs look to reduce fuel consumption and lower emissions. They can also provide benefits for electric vehicles (EVs) in terms of range and driving feel, while simultaneously offsetting the weight of cameras and sensors used on semi- and fully-autonomous vehicles….