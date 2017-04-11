Transportation as a Service: transformation of the automotive world

Paul Asel of Nokia Growth Partners considers the impact of an imminent and major shift in automotive sector value

The automotive industry has embarked on a spate of unprecedented innovation. The automobile is becoming a technology device on wheels. New technologies are being integrated into the car at a rapid pace – from navigation, connectivity and predictive intelligence, to ADAS, HUD, EV, V2E and V2V. Each new technology makes the driving experience safer, more comfortable, more convenient, more efficient and more entertaining. With the promise of autonomous driving on the horizon, the dawn of a new era for the automotive industry seems imminent….