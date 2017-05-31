Transmission suppliers in a race to ready products for electrification

The hybrid and electric vehicle segments are primary focus areas for transmission suppliers and developers, observes Michael Nash

A recent study by management consulting company McKinsey includes two surveys on consumer acceptance of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Around 3,500 respondents from China provided information, while another 3,500 respondents from the US, Germany and Norway answered questions for another survey….