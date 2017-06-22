From track to truck, the race is on to take FCVs to the mainstream

Swiss-based GreenGT has made waves with its racetrack-worthy hydrogen-electric concepts, but the company’s goal is to help accelerate the wider introduction of fuel cell vehicles. By Xavier Boucherat

Fuel cell technology has piqued the interest of many in the automotive industry, including those in the performance and competition sectors. Since beginning the group in 2008, GreenGT founder and R&D Director Jean-Francois Weber has been involved in the design and development of high-performance electrified powertrain solutions which, in the words of the company, respond to the scarcity of fossil fuels.

Previously the group has worked with OEMs such as Citroen on concepts such as the Survolt, but GreenGT’s work on the track has so far generated it the most headlines…