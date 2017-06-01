Toyota takes ‘interdisciplinary approach to solve safety needs’

Michael Nash talks to Toyota’s Chuck Gulash about safety technologies and future mobility

Vision Zero is the idea that no fatalities will be caused by road traffic collisions – an honourable goal adopted by governments, local authorities and many companies across the automotive industry. The US Department of Transportation (DOT) thinks that Vision Zero can be achieved “in the next 30 years,” while the European Commission thinks that the industry will “move close to zero fatalities” by 2050.

However, statistics show that 1.25 million people are killed worldwide in road traffic collisions every year. 90% of these fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries, despite the fact that they account for just half of the global vehicle population….