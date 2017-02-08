Toyota and Suzuki graduate from ‘ideas’ to ‘concrete examinations’

The two partners are moving ahead with plans to jointly tackle some of the most pressing, and expensive, areas of development. By Megan Lampinen

Initial collaboration talks between Toyota and Suzuki must have panned out, as the two companies are pushing ahead with the next step. Back in October last year they said they would “start exploring ideas directed towards business partnership.” Four months later and they are now signing a memorandum of understanding “to begin concrete examinations” on specific areas for cooperation. Not surprisingly, these areas tackle the big buzzwords of the day: safety, information technology and environmental technologies along with cross supply of parts….