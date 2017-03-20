Toyota backs Burnaston – good for Brexit PR but industry jitters unabated

Toyota may have committed a hefty investment in its UK car plant but the Unite union is still calling a crisis meeting over fears of a 'hard' Brexit, writes Megan Lampinen

Brexit’s impact on UK manufacturing comes front and centre as the country moves closer to triggering Article 50. The Queen has now given royal consent to the government’s Brexit bill, paving the way for the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50. The very same day saw Toyota announce fresh investment for its Burnaston plant in England and the Unite union call an emergency conference ‘to defend the UK automotive industry from a bad Brexit.’…