Top OEMs to lead the way in electric bus transition

The transition to electric buses is powering ahead, thanks in part to new developments from Finnish company Visedo. A specialist in electric powertrains for commercial vehicles (CVs), Visedo has been working with a range of bus companies as governments around the world scramble to address urban pollution problems. The pace of development varies considerably by region, with Asia leading the way….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing