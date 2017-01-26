Top OEMs to lead the way in electric bus transition

The CEO of electric powertrain specialist Visedo speaks to Megan Lampinen about trends shaping the electrified bus industry

The transition to electric buses is powering ahead, thanks in part to new developments from Finnish company Visedo. A specialist in electric powertrains for commercial vehicles (CVs), Visedo has been working with a range of bus companies as governments around the world scramble to address urban pollution problems. The pace of development varies considerably by region, with Asia leading the way….