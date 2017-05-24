Tokyo 2020 could be a ‘showcase’ for autonomous drive tech

Japanese leaders have promised self-driving cars at the 2020 Olympics. Nissan’s Maarten Sierhuis says OEMs will take full advantage of the opportunity. By Xavier Boucherat

Preparations are well under way in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, including efforts to ready the metropolis for a fleet of self-driving vehicles. The ambitious plans were first announced in 2015, receiving the support of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The PM has long been an advocate of self-driving technology since trialling autonomous offerings from Nissan, Honda and Toyota at a 2013 event….