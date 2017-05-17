Time for a new generation of in-car voice control technology

In-vehicle infotainment is the front line when it comes to offering a better user experience, write Soshun Arai and Mark Sykes

The modern automotive cockpit is sophisticated and loaded with smart technologies; however, it has little value if the driver finds it difficult to use. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) is the front line in offering a better user experience (UX) to drivers and passengers, and the automotive industry is keen to provide a seamless UX to a customer base that already enjoys a polished mobile UX every day….