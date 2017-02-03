‘Testing purposes only’ doesn’t protect Bosch from US$327m payout

US owners of certain VW, Audi and Porsche models with defeat device software are set to receive additional compensation from Bosch, writes Megan Lampinen

The defeat device fallout makes itself felt at Bosch, which has just agreed to a US$327m settlement to compensate US owners of certain Volkswagen Group models. VW itself reached a separate agreement that left out the supplier, which apparently played a key role in the widespread implementation of illegal technology. As further developments unfold it becomes clear that the knowledge of deceitful practices was much more widespread than Volkswagen had initially suggested….