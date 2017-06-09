‘Tesla tunnels’ – high-reward operation, or a mere Band-Aid on city traffic?

Could the answer to urban congestion lie beneath the city itself? Freddie Holmes looks into the viability of underground shuttles, but the industry is not convinced just yet

From road straddling buses in China to smart traffic light systems in Las Vegas, public authorities and private corporations are exploring all avenues in order to tackle increasingly congested city traffic.

More recently, head of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, suggested that underground vehicle shuttles were the way to go, and as has become a trend with Musk, it all started with a tweet. “Traffic is driving me nuts,” he wrote in December 2016, and suggested he would “build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.” A day later, he tweeted that such work would be carried out by the ‘The Boring Company’, and shortly after released a brief video of his vision….