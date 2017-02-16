Tesla points to ‘morally outrageous’ undercover agents beind labour woes

Underpaid and overworked or devious attempts to rally for unionisation? Musk doesn't hold back with his own interpretation of recent worker complaints. By Megan Lampinen

Tesla finds itself under scrutiny in the US following claims of unfair labour practices at its Fremont production plant in California. The OEM is in the midst of a manufacturing revolution as it moves to mass market volumes with the new Model 3. The plan is to jump from about 84,000 upa last year to 500,000 upa next year. The pressure on the production front has never been higher, and cracks could begin to show….