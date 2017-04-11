Tech platforms could be key to autonomous vehicle progress

Rapid progress is being made with technology that could enable the rollout of autonomous vehicles. However, hundreds of companies – from OEMs to Tier 1 suppliers and tech companies – are developing their own solutions, which may or may not be compatible with one another.
Using an open platform that harmonises and unites autonomous vehicle technology could be an important enabler for progress….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing