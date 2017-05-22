Taxes front and centre in Japan’s passenger car market outlook

Japanese passenger car sales will largely be shaped by changes to various tax structures over the coming years, the timing of which will impact market growth. Changes to the country’s sales tax and revisions to incentives on ‘eco-cars’ will also result in certain segments finding themselves particularly affected. All of this means that while we will see a slow recovery in car sales over the next year or two, it is likely to be inconsistent and fragile….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing