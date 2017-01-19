Takata settlement highlights cracks in more than just inflators

A US$1bn fine and indictments for three executives, but safety advocates question why it took the Department of Justice and a wire fraud charge to bring results. By Megan Lampinen

Takata is taking a US$1bn hit in criminal penalties from the US Department of Justice (DoJ), while three of its executives have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. While the move has been welcomed by many safety advocates, it simultaneously highlights weaknesses in the current safety regulatory system that have many industry watchers concerned….