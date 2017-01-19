Takata settlement highlights cracks in more than just inflators

Takata is taking a US$1bn hit in criminal penalties from the US Department of Justice (DoJ), while three of its executives have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. While the move has been welcomed by many safety advocates, it simultaneously highlights weaknesses in the current safety regulatory system that have many industry watchers concerned….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing