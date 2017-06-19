Takata ‘may never recover’ from faulty airbag inflator crisis

Rebuilding its image after its faulty airbags caused the death of several vehicle occupants could prove too difficult for the supplier. By Michael Nash

Making a comeback from hefty recalls in the automotive industry is extremely difficult, as many OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers already know. After paying numerous fines and organising the replacement of faulty parts, companies are faced with the challenge of rebuilding their brand and regaining consumer trust.

These challenges could potentially prove too great for the Japan-based safety system supplier Takata, which is facing some trying times ahead….