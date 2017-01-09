From supply chain to supply web – automotive sourcing branches out

Magna International’s Carrie Uhl tells Freddie Holmes that the automotive purchasing process is less clear-cut than it once was

Tier 1 suppliers with a leading position in high-demand technologies are finding themselves in an increasingly attractive place in purchasing negotiations.

For Magna International, a Tier 1 systems integrator with capabilities in seating, powertrain, electronics and the contract manufacturing of complete cars via its Steyr business, the purchasing job has never been more interesting. “It’s a good time to be in automotive purchasing,” says Carrie Uhl, Vice President of Procurement at Magna International. In Uhl’s eyes, automotive purchasing has transformed from…