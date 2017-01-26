Suppliers work to democratise ADB, but better halogens still needed

Varroc wants to bring better lighting to everyone. This will require cheaper ADB and LEDs, but don’t write off halogens just yet, suggests Xavier Boucherat

In 2016, Tier 1 lighting manufacturer Varroc met with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) to discuss approval of Adaptive Driving Beams (ADB) for the US market. Unlike in Europe, the technology is currently not permitted in the US, as high-beams and low-beams require their own light sources….