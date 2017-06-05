Suppliers witness ‘growing confidence levels’ in engineered plastics

While its usage remains small compared to metal, OEMs are more confident with plastics in vehicle design than ever before. Michael Nash investigates

Material choice in vehicle design is becoming increasingly difficult for OEMs, with different materials offering different characteristics and benefits. As a result, a multi-material approach has become commonplace.

Steel remains the dominant material in vehicle design, with the average car using about 900kg according to the World Steel Association (WSA). However, aluminium is growing in popularity, despite the fact that it is more expensive than steel….