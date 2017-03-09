Suppliers slide from ADAS to full autonomy in the CV segment

Various suppliers are eager to bridge the gap between advanced driver assistance systems and full autonomy in the commercial vehicle segment. By Michael Nash

A variety of new technologies designed specifically for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment were on show at the recent 2017 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting in Nashville. Many of these were near-term solutions for improving the efficiency of trucks, but companies haven’t lost sight of their longer-term goals of maximising safety and automation….